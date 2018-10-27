AMBER ALERT

AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old girl abducted in Vancouver, mother could be heading to Mexico

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Officers are searching for a woman who is accused of kidnapping her four-year-old daughter from a social worker.

An Amber Alert has been issued across the state of California for Aranza Lopez-- the daughter of Esmerelda Lopez.

Officers believe she was abducted by her non-custodial mother from Vancouver, Washington and that they could now be heading through California to get to Mexico.

Aranza has been in foster care since 2017 after being removed from her mother's home a year ago.

"If she intends to go to Mexico, that is something we are very concerned about her taking a small child who is currently in temporary foster care to another country.

That Amber Alert that was issued is for a 2005 red Chevy Cobalt that looks similar to this vehicle pictured here.

The car has Washington plates, with a plate number of BLK 1552.
