Amber Alert for boy abducted from Merced by "armed and dangerous" father

By
Police believe an "armed and dangerous" man abducted his 2-year-old son from Merced Friday and the CHP issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning to find them.

They say John Weir was last seen with his father, Steven Weir, at about 7 p.m. Friday in Merced.

They may be in a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra with California license plate 5SKT544.

Investigators say the elder Weir was threatening suicide before he took off with his 2-year-old son.

He's 5'10", 300 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with cargo pants.

The 2-year-old was wearing a blue T-shirt with tan shorts.

CHP officers issued the Amber Alert for Fresno, Calaveras, Tulare, Mariposa, Tuolumne, Merced, and Stanislaus Counties.

If you see them, call 911 immediately.

Police are already following up on several leads since issuing the Amber Alert just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
