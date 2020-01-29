Amber Alert issued after father, infant missing following triple murder in Florida

MIAMI-DADE, Florida -- Police in South Florida are searching for a one-week-old boy and his father who live in a home where three women were found murdered.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the missing baby.

Police say they are searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballero and the child who disappeared from the Southwest, Miami-Dade home.

"Caballero, he's related to the one or all three of the victims inside the house," says Detective Lee Cowart with Miami-Dade Police.

Police say a relative showed up to the home on 187th Avenue after not hearing from the victims and found the three women shot to death.

Caballero and his baby boy who live at the home were nowhere to be found.

Police are concerned for their well-being and hope the community can help find them.

"He's just not at the scene and he should be here at the residence," says Cowart.
