3 paramedics injured after ambulance involved in crash in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three paramedics and one patient were injured after their ambulance collided with two cars in northeast Fresno Thursday night.The crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Herndon and Maple Avenues.Fresno police say an American Ambulance vehicle was driving west on Herndon. Another car was heading east on Herndon, and a third vehicle made a turn onto Maple when all three vehicles collided.The ambulance flipped on its side, and the impact of the crash sent the vehicle up onto the sidewalk and took out a traffic light.Three paramedics were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Their patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente.A driver in another vehicle complained of back pain but was not taken to a hospital.