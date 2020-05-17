american idol

'American Idol' finale tonight will feature 'We Are the World' performance on ABC

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK -- The "American Idol" finale is tonight! It promises to be an action-packed night -- and not just because your "American Idol" will be crowned.

All three judges promise some big performances. Mom-to-be Katy Perry debuts her new single "Daisies." Luke Bryan will perform his new single "One Margarita." And something that people have been talking about for weeks, wondering if it could happen -- Lionel Richie will make history again by performing "We Are The World."

"What's been the biggest thing for me, they are in a living room performing into a microphone. Typically this time in 'American Idol,' we would be in a big loud studio where are fans are screaming, there are lights, cameras, we are missing some nuances of their vocals," Bryan said. "For the past three weeks, we have heard every aspect of how good of a singer they are or how bad of a singer they are, and America is hearing that loud and clear."

Last Sunday, the field of 11 got narrowed down to seven. Arthur Gunn, Just Sam, Jonny West, Louis Knight, Julia Gargano, Francisco Martin, and Dillon James all made it to the next round.

"What I am loving so much, we took away all of the glitter and gave them exactly what the business is at this point our career," Richie said. "I was the bus driver, I was the lighting guy, I was sound guy, I was the roadie, I had to set it up and take it down -- this is real life."

Richie said he is incredibly proud of how far the seven finalists have come considering the current circumstances, competing for the title of 'American Idol' from home.

"They are flying through this with flying colors, and their talent is coming through, and I think it's brilliant they are having this experience," said Richie. "The part I am missing is the hug at the end."

Don't miss the "American Idol" finale tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC!

