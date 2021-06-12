american idol

'American Idol' auditions to be held virtually again this year

EMBED <>More Videos

'American Idol' auditions to be held virtually again this year

Here's your chance to try to become an "American Idol" contestant!

Virtual auditions for "Idol Across America" will begin in early August. This is the second year Idol has offered virtual auditions.

There are two ways to audition this year. You can sign up to perform in front of a producer and hopefully win a spot before the judges. Or, you can submit a video audition online.

And to prove it's worth trying out, last season's winner, Chayce Beckham, first auditioned virtually.

Click here to sign up for a virtual audition or submit your video to "American Idol."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcontestsentertainmentsingingu.s. & worldamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Rocker Chris Daughtry says daughter died unexpectedly
Bobby Bones talks about his new show with adventure and heart
'Live's American Idol Encore' to feature Grace Kinstler
Chayce Beckham reacts to winning 'American Idol'
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News