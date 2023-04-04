Fresno native advances to 'Hollywood Week' on American Idol

Fresno Native Isaac Brown got the golden ticket and made it to Hollywood Week after last week's American Idol auditions.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young entertainer from Fresno got the golden ticket and advanced to the next round on American Idol.

Hollywood Week continues Monday night as contestants form dynamic duos and hit the stage for the Duets Challenge.

Central Valley's very own Isaac Brown is appearing on national television once again.

This time, he's taking the judges' notes and bringing his A-game.

"You get there and it's emotional, they be having folks crying. It's a lot, it's like you have you entire career on the line," Brown said.

The now 22 year old lives in Los Angeles with his mother, but grew up in Fresno --attending Steinbeck Elementary and Roosevelt High School for a semester.

He's a busker - performing on Hollywood Blvd, but now he's hoping to become the next singing sensation.

"I want to make sure I shine as the vocalist, and like Katy said she wants to see some more emotion from me - somebody with a low-key theatre background. I'm like okay, I can do that," Brown said.

The stakes are high and the pressure is on. In the audition he sang the "Golden Hour" by JVKE, and then he spiced it up by entertaining the judges --singing "Essence" by Wiz Kid.

After the feedback from the Idol judges, Brown said his goal now is to show off his vocal range.

"That's one of the most important things about this process - is soaking as much education as I can while I am blessed to be a part of this experience," he said.

Monday night's episode Brown will be on stage with his duet performance partner Zachariah Smith.

With the many twists and turns, two things will remain constant - like his snazzy hairstyle. "An Afro-Elvis type of thing, a little pompadour. It's like a pompadour remix, it's 2023," Brown said.

Also, his supportive mother will be his constant.

"I'm really proud of you," Lillie Brown Perry said. "Whatever his need or area of support, momma is there. I'm just ready and available to help in any way that I can and just to keep pushing him and encouraging him," Brown Perry said.

Isaac said he did not expect his phone to blow up like it did. There's been an outpouring of support from family, classmates, and even some old friends right here in the Valley.

"I didn't even know that I would have that many people backing me and I just feel beyond blessed to have such a supportive city that would come behind me like that," he said.

Isaac kicked off Hollywood Week with a bang -- he also dropped his new single Bandit.

It's streaming on all platforms -- just follow him on his social -- Isaac Brown Music.

He hopes to have a release party here in Fresno.

This week's American Idol episode airs at 8:00 pm Monday on ABC30.