american idol

Coronavirus: 'American Idol' halts production, sends contestants home

By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- The new coronavirus pandemic has lead Hollywood to come to a grinding halt and "American Idol" is the latest to implement changes to their production schedule.

Filming and pre-production for season 18, including rehearsals for the live shows which were slated to begin in April, have been suspended. Contestants have been sent home to be with their families during these uncertain times.

See also: Watch must-see moments, audition videos from Week 4

Although "Idol" had previously planned to continue filming the live show without an audience, the decision to halt production was made by the show's production company, Fremantle, following the restriction of large gatherings in Los Angeles County.

The first of the live shows was scheduled to air less than two weeks away from this new suspension, so it is unclear whether "American Idol" will air new shows this April or revisit season 18 once the situation is deemed safe.

Pre-filmed "American Idol" episodes will continue to air according to schedule.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcompetitioncelebrityhollywoodtelevisionsingingcoronavirusamerican idolreality television
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
'Idol' judges talk about home performances, top 10
Ryan Seacrest, judges prep for virtual return of 'American Idol'
'American Idol' top 20 will perform from home to respect physical distancing
Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Central California coronavirus cases
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Show More
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
More TOP STORIES News