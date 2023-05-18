Golfers will soon hit the green to raise some green for our Valley's brave service members.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Golfers will soon hit the green to raise some green for our Valley's brave service members.

The American Legion in Clovis is preparing for their 10th annual Veterans Memorial Day Golf Tournament on May 25.

"Our very first one started with 76 players and we earned about $3,500, which was donated to the Fresno VA Center for a specific program," said Frank Ducar, with American Legion Post 147. "We are capping out at 120 golfers each year, for the last five years. In the past year, we donated $20,000 to the Fresno VA Center."

The Fresno VA Medical Center is grateful for the annual fundraising event because the funds go toward programs and services making a positive impact in veterans' lives.

"We are able to assist veterans with special medical transport when discharged from the hospital. We're able to provide clothing and hygiene kits to homeless veterans," explained Lucas Correia, assistant chief for the VA's Center for Development & Civic Engagement. "We also have some very unique programs, like our adaptive sports programs that helps veterans that are disabled. We're also able to fund some of the programs like the Central Valley Veterans Women's Stand Up, which seeks to serve the unique needs of our female veterans in a wide variety of ways."

Organizers are impressed by the turnout and the community's generosity every year.

"As an Iraqi War Veteran myself, I was very humbled by this community and how much they come out for the veterans," Correia said.

There are no more spots open for golfers, but there are still sponsorship opportunities.

Information can be found here.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.