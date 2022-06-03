triple shooting

3 dead, including suspect, after shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa -- A man shot two females to death and then apparently killed himself Thursday night outside a church in Ames, authorities said.

The man killed the two females outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, Story County Sheriff's Office Capt. Nicholas Lennie told the Des Moines Register. Investigators didn't know the ages of those killed, Lennie said.

The shooter appeared to have then shot himself but his death is still being investigated, Lennie said.

The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

A spokesperson for Cornerstone Church released the following statement: "Tonight, a tragic shooting occurred involving two young members of our Cornerstone Church community... Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims."

The sheriff's office didn't identify those killed or give details about what led to the shooting. A news conference is planned for Friday morning.

The sheriff's office told KCCI-TV that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

This is a developing story.

