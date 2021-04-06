Business

New Ampersand location to open by end of 2021

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley residents with a sweet tooth are in for a cool, sweet treat.

Ampersand Ice Cream has announced its newest location -- which will be open by the end of the year.

The third Ampersand shop is set to open at The Row on Willow and Shepherd.

The company shared the big news on Instagram, announcing the lease on the location is signed and work is officially underway to transform this spot into a dessert destination.

This Ampersand Ice Cream location is set to open in December.
