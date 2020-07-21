Ampersand Ice Cream in northwest Fresno closed after employee contracts COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ampersand Ice Cream in Fresno closed one of its shops after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The ice cream shop said in a Facebook post on Monday night, their location on Marks and Herndon Avenues has temporarily closed.
Store officials say all of its employees will self-quarantine for the next two weeks. They hope to reopen the shop on August 1.
The ice creamery on Echo across from Fresno High School will remain open.
