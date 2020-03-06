crime

Fresno Police searching for AMPM thieves who stole beer, pointed gun at employee

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is searching for two suspects who stole beer from a Fresno AMPM and pointed a gun at an employee.

Just after midnight on March 4, Fresno Police say a Hispanic woman entered the AMPM at Ashlan and Valentine in Fresno, picked up two cases of Budweiser beer, and fled the store.

As she was heading towards a silver/gold colored SUV, an employee chased after her in an attempt to recover the beer. A man exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at the employee, and both suspects got into the vehicle and drove eastbound on Ashlan.

The woman, seen in surveillance video above, was wearing a black hooded sweater with white writing on the front and back with gray sweatpants. The second suspect's description was not immediately available.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Detective Manny Uppal at 559-621-2072 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. You can also fill out the form below.
