Amtrak services delayed after person hit and killed by train in Central Fresno

The Fresno Police Department says a person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Central Fresno Friday morning.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Van Ness and Jeanne.
According to a passenger on the train, they are not moving and could be there for a while as police investigate the incident.
Officers on scene believe the person committed suicide.
If you're thinking about suicide, or if you are worried about someone you know, there is free, confidential help available anytime. Visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website or call 800-273-TALK (8255).
