state of the union

State of the Union: President Trump surprises military family with unexpected reunion

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump surprised a military family with an unexpected reunion during the State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

While discussing how "war places a heavy burden on our nation's extraordinary military families," Trump recognized Amy Williams from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and her two children, 6-year-old Elliana and 3-year-old Rowan.

"Amy works full time and volunteers countless hours helping other military families," Trump said. "For the past seven months, she has done it all while her husband, Sgt. First Class Townsend Williams, is in Afghanistan on his fourth deployment to the Middle East."

SEE ALSO: State of the Union 2020 fact check

Trump continued: "Amy's kids have not seen their father's face in many months. Amy, your family's sacrifice makes it possible for all of our families to live in safety and peace."

"But Amy, there is one more thing. Tonight we have a very special surprise. I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back from deployment. He is here with us tonight, and we couldn't keep him waiting any longer," Trump said as Williams entered the chamber.

The family received a standing ovation from many in the chamber, and a "USA!" chant broke out before Trump continued his remarks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmilitaryafghanistan warpresident donald trumpafghanistanstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
Family of murdered Tulare man officially files lawsuit against Walmart
Family of murdered Tulare man blaming Walmart for not properly storing ammunition
Pelosi's daughter explains ripping of Trump's speech
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News