Anaheim City Council considering 2% tax on tickets to Disneyland, other large venues

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Tickets to Disneyland could soon be getting more expensive.

On Tuesday, the Anaheim City Council will consider asking voters for a 2% ticket tax on theme parks and other big venues.

Councilman Jose Moreno said the measure could raise up to $82 million a year for city services and projects.

Moreno said the funds would go toward building a second public pool, restoring seven-day-a-week library services, hiring more police and firefighters, or building and staffing a dedicated senior center to serve residents.

Five of the council's six members would have to vote in favor of the measure to get it on the ballot this fall.

The Walt Disney Co., which owns Disneyland, is the parent company of this station.