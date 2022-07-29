Disability Pride Month: Exeter woman's inspiring journey to walk again

July is Disability Pride Month and a local amputee is spreading words of encouragement for all.

EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- In 2014 Andrea Reid was hit by a truck while picking up her mail.

She was flown from Lindsay to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno.

Her legs were crushed and burned, and to save her life, they had to be amputated.

"This was meant to be because God already has our path made out for us, and this is what he wanted me to do is to prove that I can succeed without my legs," says Andrea.

At 60 years old she is determined to walk in her prosthetics.

Andrea credits her mindset, faith and active lifestyle for her positive outlook.

"Waking up every morning I thank God that I am here and I can do the things I am doing today and working out is one of them," Andrea says.

Jaris Duckworth is Andrea's trainer at Health Performance Aesthetics or HPA in Lindsay.

He sees Andrea as an inspiration.

"Sometimes myself, I can be having a bad day - but when you see Andrea come in, it is not only me who gets a little happier and more excited, but even everyone in the gym they see the dedication that she puts forth," says Jaris.

She won't let anything stop her from walking again.

I've known Andrea for almost five years, and her journey has not been easy.

She thanks her family for the support and is grateful for Hanger Clinic, Pro-PT and HPA, for the motivation.

Andrea encourages amputees to be strong and stay active.

"It is easy to say but it is hard to do but from one amputee to another- if i can do it you can do it." Andrea says.

Andrea wants amputees to know that you are not alone and there are resources out there.