Andrew Janz to be new Fresno city attorney

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno has a new city attorney, and he's a familiar face here in the Central Valley.

Andrew Janz, a prosecutor and Democratic politician, was confirmed by city council in a 4 to 1 vote after an all-day closed session.

Janz was defeated by Republican Devin Nunes in the 2018 race for California's District 22.

He also ran for Fresno mayor in 2020 but lost to current Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Mayor Dyer released a statement, saying, "I wish him the best in this new role and look forward to working with him in the future."

Janz also released a statement following his confirmation, saying in part, "For the last eight years, it has been a true honor to represent the People of the State of California as a prosecutor. I'm humbled by the Fresno City Council's trust in me to lead the Office of the City Attorney and look forward to this challenging opportunity to serve the people in a new capacity."

Janz has served as Fresno County's Deputy District Attorney since 2014.