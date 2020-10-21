fatal crash

Motorcycle ministry, grieving Fresno family seek justice for hit-and-run victim

The family of Andrew Palomino is still waiting for answers after the cyclist was hit and killed by a car in June.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Candles and flowers mark the spot where a Fresno father of five was hit by a car and left for dead.

46-year-old Andrew Palomino was killed while riding his bike near the intersection of Backer and Fillmore in June.

Now, a local ministry wants his case solved to bring the family of the beloved father some closure.

Fresno Police are looking for the car they believe hit Palomino earlier this year.

The victim's daughter, Jennifer Palomino, and his girlfriend, Monique Moreno, say Palomino was headed to play video games with his friends when he was hit.

Moreno shares young children with the victim and describes him as a doting father and provider.

"When it came to his kids he would jump. He was always there for them no matter what," she says.

Along with being a father, he was also described as a friend to everyone he encountered.

Jeannette Rodriguez with the local chapter for Warriors of Faith is stepping in to help.

Their ministry plans to hold a BBQ fundraiser for the family this Saturday with hopes of raising enough money that will lead to an answer.

"Our goal is to raise money for the Crimestoppers reward, hoping if someone sees a reward out for it they will call," Rodriguez says.

"We want the story out there...we don't want it to fall through the cracks. We want justice for this family," she adds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohit and runfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 killed in central Fresno hit-and-run
Woman hit, killed by vehicle while crossing the road in Fresno County
Man dies after alleged DUI driver crashes car into Lemoore home
Woman killed in Fresno County crash identified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 9-year-old girl raises money for young wildfire victims
Atwater mother killed, shot through front door as young daughters slept feet away
Dramatic rescue: Teen hiker airlifted from SoCal mountain
R. Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, shares her painful story of abuse
Change made to Fresno County's 'zero-dollar bail' policy
Creek Fire: Fresno County leaders plan to use $20 million to help with cleanup
NAS Lemoore pilot safely ejected from aircraft after training flight 'mishap'
Show More
Fresno City College officials work on improving parking as campus remains closed
Immanuel Schools sanctioned $50,000 for opening schools against court order
Fresno vendor's daughter says he's been attacked before
SQF Complex Fire: FEMA sets up mobile center in Porterville
Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy welcomes back students
More TOP STORIES News