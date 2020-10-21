Motorcycle ministry, grieving Fresno family seek justice for hit-and-run victim

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Candles and flowers mark the spot where a Fresno father of five was hit by a car and left for dead.46-year-old Andrew Palomino was killed while riding his bike near the intersection of Backer and Fillmore in June.Now, a local ministry wants his case solved to bring the family of the beloved father some closure.Fresno Police are looking for the car they believe hit Palomino earlier this year.The victim's daughter, Jennifer Palomino, and his girlfriend, Monique Moreno, say Palomino was headed to play video games with his friends when he was hit.Moreno shares young children with the victim and describes him as a doting father and provider."When it came to his kids he would jump. He was always there for them no matter what," she says.Along with being a father, he was also described as a friend to everyone he encountered.Jeannette Rodriguez with the local chapter for Warriors of Faith is stepping in to help.Their ministry plans to hold a BBQ fundraiser for the family this Saturday with hopes of raising enough money that will lead to an answer."Our goal is to raise money for the Crimestoppers reward, hoping if someone sees a reward out for it they will call," Rodriguez says."We want the story out there...we don't want it to fall through the cracks. We want justice for this family," she adds.