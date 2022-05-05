fresno unified school district

Andy Levine sworn in as new Fresno Unified board member

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday afternoon, Andy Levine officially became the newest board member for Fresno Unified.

Administering the oath - someone special to Levine.

"I was just sworn in by my mom, which is incredibly fitting," he said. "She and my dad are the reasons why I am where I am and I'm doing what I'm doing now. It's such an honor to be sworn in by her and serving in this role in the district that educated me."

He paid tribute to his dad, who passed away a few years ago.

The book he placed his hand on during the oath was one his dad wrote as a Psychology professor.

Levine was elected to the school board in the April 12 special election.

He says while he knows there are challenges, he's already been getting caught up at schools in his area.

"Definitely plan on spending some time back in those schools to hear from students, parents and teachers about what they expect of me," he said. "This has been a vacant seat for several months now due to passing of late trustee Carol Mills."
