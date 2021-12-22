Vigil held for 27-year-old Fresno man stabbed to death

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno community is remembering a murder victim.

27-year-old Angel Cortez Flores was stabbed to death.

Volunteers who were helping the homeless found his body on Olive near Palm Saturday in the Tower District.

The same volunteers who found him wanted to honor his life.

They organized a vigil for him in central Fresno Tuesday evening.

"He mattered," says Cindy Delsid. "Not just a homeless person who lived on the street and was murdered. He mattered to people. He was a human. I just found out he was a father. He had a son."

Fresno Police say they are making progress in the homicide investigation.

If you have any information about a possible suspect, you're asked to contact detectives.
