Man rescued from Angel Falls after falling into water, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man's trip to Angel Falls took a terrible turn when he took a tumble from the falls into the water below.

A passing hiker heard his cries for help Thursday afternoon, and immediately called the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies, search and rescue teams and CAL FIRE officials quickly got to the area but say the spot the man was in was extremely difficult to get to.

He was also suffering injuries from his fall, so they called on the highway patrol's helicopter to hoist the man out of the area and to the hospital.

CHP officials say they've responded to several calls for rescue from Angel Falls near Bass Lake and are urging all visitors to use caution in the area.
