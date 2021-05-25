Teen rescued after falling down 50-foot waterfall in Madera County

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old slipped and fell 50 feet down a waterfall along Willow Creek at Angel Falls Recreation Area.
The teen landed in a pool in the middle of the waterfall, injuring her shoulder.
Search and rescue crews had to rig up a rope system and crawl over rocks into neck-deep water before hoisting her to safety.
The girl was evaluated by paramedics and released.
RELATED: Oregon hiker found alive after 17 days alone in wilderness
RELATED: Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in New Jersey