Teen rescued after falling down 50-foot waterfall in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager was rescued after a family hike took a terrible turn in Madera County last weekend.The Madera County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old slipped and fell 50 feet down a waterfall along Willow Creek at Angel Falls Recreation Area.The teen landed in a pool in the middle of the waterfall, injuring her shoulder.Search and rescue crews had to rig up a rope system and crawl over rocks into neck-deep water before hoisting her to safety.The girl was evaluated by paramedics and released.