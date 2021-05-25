rescue

Teen rescued after falling down 50-foot waterfall in Madera County

A teenager was rescued after a family hike took a terrible turn in Madera County last weekend.
Teen rescued after falling down 50-foot waterfall in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager was rescued after a family hike took a terrible turn in Madera County last weekend.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old slipped and fell 50 feet down a waterfall along Willow Creek at Angel Falls Recreation Area.

The teen landed in a pool in the middle of the waterfall, injuring her shoulder.

Search and rescue crews had to rig up a rope system and crawl over rocks into neck-deep water before hoisting her to safety.

The girl was evaluated by paramedics and released.

The 69-year-old was found walking and complaining of minor pain, but is expected to be okay.



