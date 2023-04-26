A northeast Fresno skincare specialist has created a new procedure to reverse unwanted skin changes around the eyes.

Angel-Wing Lift offers noninvasive way to improve loose skin near eyes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northeast Fresno skincare specialist has created a new procedure to reverse unwanted skin changes.

The "Angel-Wing Lift" is a new procedure in the aesthetic industry, and it was created in the Central Valley at the Eye Medical Center of Fresno.

Cosmetic injector Brilyn Jacobson trademarked it three years ago.

"It's a type of technique that I use for radiofrequency to maintain blepharoplasty since I work with an oculofacial plastic surgeon," explained Jacobson. "So, we've been working together on this technique to maintain the longevity of the blepharoplasty."

Simply put, blepharoplasty is a surgical procedure to improve the appearance of the eyelids.

It helps loose skin, puffy eyelids, eye bags, and wrinkles.

But with the Angel-Wing Lift, those issues can be treated without cutting the skin.

"It's radio frequency and micro-needling," Jacobson said. So, it's essentially micro-needling on steroids, as the tips go into the skin into the dermis. So it works with our skin to get that contraction response."

Jacobson says this leaves patients with lifted eyebrows, and tighter, smoother skin.

"Pain is not bad, probably a four.

Jacobson says she's treated thousands of patients already, with ages ranging from 20 to 80 years old.

As technology changes, so does the cosmetic world.

Jacobson is excited to bring her procedure to the Central Valley, hoping to help people retain a natural, youthful look.