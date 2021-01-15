food

Angry Chickz opening new location in northwest Fresno

The restaurant will be serving up sliders, chicken tenders, and more.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Things are getting spicier in northwest Fresno.

Angry Chickz is preparing to open a new location.

The restaurant, known for its 'Nashville hot chicken', is opening up a new location at Blackstone and Bullard.

They'll be serving up sliders, chicken tenders, and more.

The owner says Nashville hot chicken is widely considered the bird that bites back.

"Our angry heat level requires you to sign a waiver. (It's for) people who think they can handle the spiciest of the spice," says owner David Mkhitaryan.

The 'angry heat level' features Carolina reaper and ghost peppers.

If you can't take the heat, they also have 'country' level, which is no heat.

The grand opening starts tomorrow at 11 am nd there will be a raffle for a Playstation 5.

Angry Chickz has two other Valley locations.

There is one at Shaw and West, which is also in northwest Fresno, and one on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia.
