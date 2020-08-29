Angry Chickz opens in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Nashville hot chicken restaurant made its South Valley debut on Friday.Angry Chickz opened a Fresno location earlier this year.But now, Visalians can get their hands on some of the spiciest chicken around.Angry Chickz Visalia, located on Mooney and Walnut, opened at 11 am to a long line of customers.As part of the grand opening, the restaurant also held a $1,000 cash giveaway, instead of their usual TV giveaway."With the pandemic and with people kind of struggling currently with this unprecedented times, we decided that it would be a lot more beneficial to do that money giveaway," Mary Mkhitaryan said.Angry Chickz has multiple heat levels - all the way from no heat to angry, which requires a signed waiver.