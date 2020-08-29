food

Angry Chickz opens in Visalia

The Nashville hot chicken restaurant opened a Fresno location earlier this year.
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Nashville hot chicken restaurant made its South Valley debut on Friday.

But now, Visalians can get their hands on some of the spiciest chicken around.

Angry Chickz Visalia, located on Mooney and Walnut, opened at 11 am to a long line of customers.

As part of the grand opening, the restaurant also held a $1,000 cash giveaway, instead of their usual TV giveaway.

"With the pandemic and with people kind of struggling currently with this unprecedented times, we decided that it would be a lot more beneficial to do that money giveaway," Mary Mkhitaryan said.

Angry Chickz has multiple heat levels - all the way from no heat to angry, which requires a signed waiver.
