Man arrested for beating sister's dog to death in Merced, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after police say he beat his sister's dog to death in Merced on Thursday night.Merced police officers were called to reports of animal abuse at a house on Manzanita Drive around 8:30 pm.Jesus Ponseca told the officers he had kicked the dog after getting upset. But investigators say Ponseca used undisclosed items to beat the dog.The dog was found dead inside the house, officials say. No further details on the attack were immediately available.Ponseca was booked into the Merced County Jail on charges for animal cruelty.Anyone with further information can contact the Merced Police Department at 209-388-7739.