Valley animal shelters receive grants for resources

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local animal shelters are taking action to curve the homeless pet population and now, they're getting a big boost in funding to find forever homes.

The California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative has awarded nearly $300,000 in grants to 19 organizations.

The City of Avenal Animal Shelter is getting more than $11,000 for spay/neuter vouchers.

$10,000 is going to the Kerman Police Department for community cat spaying and neutering, as well as resources to keep pets with their owners.

Fresno Humane Animal Services is getting $40,000 to support behavior programs for large dogs, and Madera County Animal Services was awarded close to $12,000 for return-to-owner programming.