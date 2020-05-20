animal rescue

Empty kennels at Fresno Humane now outnumber dogs at facility

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a rare occurrence at Fresno Humane, but one that's a welcome change.

Empty kennels now outnumber the dogs at the rescue facility.

"The adoption phenomenon that is going on is across the entire country," said Fresno Humane Board President Brenda Mitchell.

Mitchell said they have seen a spike in adoptions and fosters since the stay at home order was issued in March.

Intakes are also down, with hundreds of animals now getting another chance with a loving home.

"One had been there for five and half years and the other one had been there for three and a half years and both got adopted and are doing fantastic," she said.

The Central California SPCA is just as well-disposed.

In the last two months, a little more than 600 animals were adopted, cat adoptions saw a jump of 22%

On the other hand, the Valley Animal Center is experiencing less adoptions than normal after switching to appointment based visits.

Devin Gillard, the business development manager at the Valley Animal Center, said they have only had 167, but all their match-ups are solid.

"We have actually found that we are getting a lot more people that go through the entire process that are truly serious about making that commitment," she said

Finding a forever family is only part of the struggle. The other half is making sure the pet stays with them.

"The last thing we want is to have a community member have to surrender their personal pet to us, due to financial issues," said Gillard.

To help, Fresno Humane has been providing free pet food to families over the last two weeks.

Pet food Pantry Halo Cafe has seen an increase in need.

"From people who have never even visited the pantry and never even thought they might need the pantry," said Halo Café President Jennifer Quinn-Yovino.

Those needing assistance can call (559) HALO-717 or text Food to Fresno Humane's number; (559) 600-7387.
