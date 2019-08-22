Announcement of new Fresno Police chief will happen on Friday

The new police chief of the Fresno Police Department will be announced on Friday.Mayor Lee Brand and City Manager Wilma Quan will announce their pick to replace Jerry Dyer, who is retiring in October after serving on the job for 18 years.Dyer is among the longest-serving big-city chiefs in California. He said he will be running for mayor after Brand's term ends in 2020.The decision will be announced at a press conference at City Hall at 10 a.m., in which members of citizen interview panels will also be present, authorities said.