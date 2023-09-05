Calling all budding businesses, the City of Clovis is setting the stage for your big break.

Small businesses to be featured during this year's ClovisFest

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Calling all budding businesses, the City of Clovis is setting the stage for your big break.

This year's ClovisFest will once again feature a dedicated area for new businesses, entrepreneurs and craftsmen.

The event welcomes vendors from anywhere across the Central Valley, not just Clovis.

Applications will be accepted until September 8th.

To submit an application for the festival, click here.

The 48th annual festival runs from 8 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday in Old Town Clovis.