Antelope Fire near Tahoe raises concerns of intense fire season

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. -- A wildfire in Tahoe National Forest is grabbing the attention of weather experts in California.

The Antelope Fire in Sierra County broke out Monday afternoon and quickly grew to 120 acres before fire crews got a handle on the blaze.

Meteorologist Drew Tuma tweeted this timelapse video showing the smoldering fire:



Firefighters have it under control, but the next concern is the time of year this is happening.

February is early in the year to be tracking wildfires.

If February remains dry, and if March is a soaker, we face the possibility of a really intense fire season.
