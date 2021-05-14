missing children

UPDATE: Fresno police say missing 8-year-old boy found

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Fresno police say 8-year-old Jaydon Lovato, who went missing on Monday, has been found. It's unclear if his brother, 14-year-old Anthony Lovato, is still missing.

Original story follows.

---------------------

Fresno police are asking for the public's help finding two brothers who went missing on Monday.

Officials say 14-year-old Anthony Lovato and 8-year-old Jaydon Lovato were last seen walking away from their home on Sixth Street near McKinley Avenue in central Fresno around 4:00 pm on May 10.

Investigators say Anthony is 5'6" and weighs around 120 pounds. He was last wearing a blue Rams hat, red shirt, blue shorts and red Air Jordan shoes. Jaydon is 4'8" and weighs 97 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black knee-high socks.

Both boys are known to frequent the area near Blackstone and Shields where Anthony's friends live, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno centralmissing boymissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
California boys Orson, Orrin West still missing 9 months later
California boys Orson, Orrin West still missing 9 months later
UPDATE: 11-year-old boy missing Tulare boy found
Missing 3-year-old boy found after 3 days lost in Australian woods
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News