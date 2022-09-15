Authorities searching for man in connection to Merced deadly shooting

Merced police are searching for 38-year-old Anthony Perez following a deadly shooting back in December 2020.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are asking for the public's help to find a man accused of killing two people.

Merced police are searching for 38-year-old Anthony Perez following a deadly shooting back in December 2020.

Authorities say that's when Perez fired off the shots that killed Jeffery Lee Crawford of Winton and Armando Partida-Sanchez of Livingston.

We're told he was identified as a suspect early in the investigation and has been on the run since.

Anyone with information should contact the department.