fatal shooting

'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say at least ten people were shot, and four are dead after a suspect opened fire at a family gathering at an east-central Fresno home Sunday night.

Dramatic scanner radio transmissions recorded by Broadcastify documented the hectic moments as Fresno authorities responded to the scene.

LISTEN: Scanner traffic records Fresno authorities responding to 'mass casualty' shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic scanner radio transmissions recorded by Broadcastify document the hectic moments as Fresno authorities responded to the scene.


Police officials say that five of the victims are currently being treated at Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno and one victim is being treated at Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Hospital officials say of the shooting victims, two are in critical condition, three are in critical but stable condition. Another victim was grazed by a bullet.

When officers arrived, they found three people who had already died from their injuries. The fourth victim died at a hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralfatal shootingmass shootingfresnofresno police department
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Police searching for gunman who shot at Fresno family gathering
Saugus High school shooting: Minute-by-minute timeline
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
Police identify Selma homicide victim as 29-year-old man
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunman who shot at Fresno family gathering
Missing Orosi woman found safe, reunited with family, deputies say
PG&E warns it could turn off power this week
Homicide investigation underway in southeast Fresno
Serial arsonist arrested in Fresno Co. for setting fires along Highway 198
How this red blend is helping homeless animals in Fresno
Police search for 2 gunmen after drive-by injures woman in northwest Fresno
Show More
Niners improve to 9-1, Keesean Johnson fumbles in return to the Bay Area
Santa Clarita teen designs t-shirt to unify torn community after deadly shooting
Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
Arsonist arrested for setting fire to Gustine patrol car, police say
Professionals hold free health, dental clinic at Manchester Center
More TOP STORIES News