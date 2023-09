Apartment fire in Central Fresno displaces 10 people on Saturday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. -- An apartment fire in Central Fresno displaced 10 people on Saturday morning.

The fire happened just after 4:00 a.m. near Fedora and College Avenues.

Officials say they responded to a fire coming through the roof, which they say quickly escalated.

The flames spread to some trees and the garage of a neighboring home.

No one was injured, but 2 adults and 9 children had to escape their apartments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.