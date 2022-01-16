Man hospitalized after apartment fire in central Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

Man hospitalized after apartment fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital likely with smoke inhalation and it all started when food burned on the stove in his apartment.

Firefighters worked to stop the flames last night at the Fig Garden Villa Apartments on Fedora and Blackstone.

The Fresno Fire Department says food in a pan on the stove burned and generated a lot of smoke, which quickly filled the single apartment.

The smoke alarm alerted the rest of the building to the situation.

The department says because it's a large building, about 30 people had to shelter in place.

One man was taken to the hospital and is being treated for smoke inhalation.

But it was the swift action from his neighbors that saved him from the smoky room.

"We couldn't get the door open in time, so we went around the back and he was halfway hanging out," says Linda Wilson.

Firefighters could not tell what was burning in the pan on the stove but said anything left unattended in the kitchen can create a dangerous situation.

That man is expected to be ok.

Firefighters also said a dog was living in the apartment too and also made it to safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID hitting Central CA hospitals 'greater than ever before'
Merced police searching for suspect in armed robbery at gas station
12-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Merced, police searching for driver
Woman shot at Clovis hookah store dies, police say
House destroyed by fire in Tulare County
Expect more worrisome COVID variants after omicron, scientists say
Standoff at Texas synagogue ends with all hostages safe, suspect dead
Show More
Fresno County, Cal/OSHA reduce isolation guidance
74-year-old man killed in multi-car crash in Fresno County
Fresno County to distribute at-home COVID tests to restaurants
Security increased at Tulare Outlet Center after recent robberies
Deputies searching for man in connection to Fresno Co. double murder
More TOP STORIES News