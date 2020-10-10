At least 1 displaced after central Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one person has been displaced after a fire burned through a central Fresno apartment unit.

Crews responded to the fire near Millbrook and Ashlan around 3:30 Saturday morning.

They quickly knocked down the flames and were able to keep the damage to one room.

No one was inside the apartment and no other injuries were reported.

Investigators are still looking into a cause for the fire.
