Apartment fire displaces 25 people and injures firefighter in Mendota

Fire crews are investigating the cause of an apartment fire in Mendota that left 25 people without a home.The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment building on Marie and Ninth.Several engines responded after breezy conditions fueled the flames, causing them to spread throughout the building quickly.Firefighters will remain on scene to monitor the area for hot-spots and to make sure the flames don't pick up again.One firefighter suffered a minor hurt.Fire officials say there is major damage to four units.They believe no one was home in the unit where the fire first started.