FRESNO COUNTY

Southeast Fresno apartment fire displaces seven families

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire destroyed an apartment complex in Southeast Fresno on Monday night. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fire destroyed part of an apartment complex in Southeast Fresno on Monday night. Families lost just about everything to fire, smoke and water damage.

Lisa Khang was salvaging some things from her kitchen, where the ceiling had collapsed. "Nothing burned down here, it's just the top and it fell down."

She and her family will stay with relatives.

Others like Doua Thao are being helped by the Red Cross. "We are probably going to go to a motel with the Red Cross helping."

The fire has displaced 7 families, and Thao says they include a lot of children. "I think they have about 6 kids up there, maybe 6 kids right here, 7 kids right here, and I have two kids and another kid above me."

The fire started at around 8 pm Monday on the back patio of a ground floor apartment.

Fresno Fire Department Investigator R.J. Perez says instead of immediately phoning 911, residents scrambled to try and put it out. "Once they discovered the fire they tried their best to extinguish the fire with extinguishers, neighbors came over started bringing more extinguishers."

Residents and their families spent the day trying to recover what they could. One man came to help his elderly father, but there wasn't much to save. "Basically my Dad's clothes, that's it, nothing more."

As devastating as the fire was, for Lisa Khan the relief is that nobody was hurt. "I feel lucky my husband and daughter are safe. Yea so happy."

Fire investigators have not determined how the fire started.

Because many of the families displaced are in the Clovis East area, the schools are accepting donations and have set up a GoFundMe account to help.

LINK: Donate to the "Helping Wolfpack Families In Need" fund

The schools are also collecting cash, checks and gift cards in the main offices at Temperance-Kutner Elementary, Reyburn Intermediate and Clovis East High School.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firefresnored crossFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News