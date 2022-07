Crews battling apartment fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling an apartment and business fire in central Fresno Monday morning.

Officials say the fire started at a complex on E. Belmont and N. Glenn Avenues and it appears to have spread to a neighboring trailer business.

A third alarm was called to call more firefighters to the scene.

It is not known if anyone was injured or what started the fire.