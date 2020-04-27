apartment fire

2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two families have been displaced after a fire sparked at an apartment complex in central Fresno Monday morning.

It happened around 7:10 a.m. on Clay and Rowell Avenues off of Olive and Cedar.

Officials say firefighters responded to reports of a patio fire in one of the units. When crews arrived, they saw flames spread to the second floor of the building.



Fire Battalion Chief Chad Tucker said the fire caused issues with power lines in the area. PG&E crews had to de-energize the lines before fire investigators could enter the building.

Residents of the complex were evacuated. The fire damaged two units, leaving six people without a home.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross is helping the two families find a new place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralapartment firefresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Family displaced after fire destroys Fresno apartment
Woman killed in east central Fresno apartment fire
VIDEO: Firefighters battle apartment fire in central Fresno that displaced 2
Family displaced after apartment fire in southwest Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in crash in northeast Fresno
Clerk shoots armed suspect trying to rob liquor store in Lindsay
Central California coronavirus cases
Pet grooming salons in Clovis can now open from Monday
Driver crashes while trying to pass another vehicle in central Fresno
Authorities searching for arsonist after Fresno building burns
IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
Show More
COVID-19 stay-at-home order: Doctors debate when CA should reopen
Thief rips mailbox from ground in west central Fresno neighborhood
Newport Beach to consider closing beaches on weekends
Man hit in El Paso shooting dies months after attack
Business owners file lawsuit against Newsom, over COVID-19 closures
More TOP STORIES News