2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno

It happened around 7:10 a.m. on Clay and Rowell Avenues off of Olive and Cedar.
Officials say firefighters responded to reports of a patio fire in one of the units. When crews arrived, they saw flames spread to the second floor of the building.
Units are on scene of an #APARTMENTFIRE on the 4400 Blk of E. Clay. Engine 1 first on scene reporting heavy fire. pic.twitter.com/NPOsQ82wB2— Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) April 27, 2020
Fire Battalion Chief Chad Tucker said the fire caused issues with power lines in the area. PG&E crews had to de-energize the lines before fire investigators could enter the building.
Residents of the complex were evacuated. The fire damaged two units, leaving six people without a home.
No one was injured.
The Red Cross is helping the two families find a new place to stay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.