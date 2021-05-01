Fire quickly put out at apartment in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are cleaning up after knocking down flames at an apartment in northwest Fresno.Firefighters responded to calls of heavy smoke and flames at the building on Cornelia and Parkway just after 7 am Saturday.Crews knocked out a small fire inside one of the downstairs units and all the others residents evacuated the apartment safely.Officials say the apartment unit that caught fire was likely vacant and no injuries were reported.A cause for this fire hasn't been announced.