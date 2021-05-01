Fire quickly put out at apartment in northwest Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

Fire quickly put out at apartment in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are cleaning up after knocking down flames at an apartment in northwest Fresno.

Firefighters responded to calls of heavy smoke and flames at the building on Cornelia and Parkway just after 7 am Saturday.

Crews knocked out a small fire inside one of the downstairs units and all the others residents evacuated the apartment safely.

Officials say the apartment unit that caught fire was likely vacant and no injuries were reported.

A cause for this fire hasn't been announced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News