National Park Service launches new app to help find hikes, shops and more

Officials say the goal of the app was to provide the public a one-stop-shop to get news, trail recommendations, and closure alerts.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new app will help make navigating your next trip at a national park a little easier.

National Park Service just launched this month and has all the info you'll need about any of the national parks, including Yosemite and Sequoia.

Users can also make lodging reservations and even listen to a complete audio tour.

The app monitors what national parks are near you and provides news and information based on that.

