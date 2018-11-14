Apparent fire-related death investigation underway in Woolsey Fire burn area in Agoura Hills

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4686878" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Containment of the massive Woolsey Fire continued to rise Wednesday, despite a stubborn flare-up near Lake Sherwood the previous day.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said they're investigating an apparent fire-related death in the Woolsey Fire burn area after a body was found in a burned home in Agoura Hills.The investigation was unfolding near the 32000 block of Lobo Canyon Road. Deputies shut down Cornell and Agoura roads.Homicide detectives were on their way to the scene. Investigators have not confirmed if the death is related to the fire.So far, the death toll from the Woolsey Fire stands at two - a pair of adults found last week in a car overtaken by flames. They have not been identified.