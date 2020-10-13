Apple expected to unveil iPhone 12 today

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is expected to finally unveil its new iPhones today after pandemic-related delays,.Event invitations featured the phrase "Hi, Speed," hinting at a long-rumored upgrade that would allow the iPhone to connect to the new 5G wireless network.Analysts predict the company will launch four new models -- including its largest phone yet with a 6.7 inch screen.Prices are expected to start at $699 with the highest price at $1,099.