FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Inside Apple Spice, you can find a small but mighty team prepping hundreds of meals for the day.
Owner Chuck Calvert says, "They are efficient. We've been very blessed, thankful and very grateful for the team we've had. We've had most of them here since the day we opened."
The company is a business-to-business box lunch and catering service.
Marking one year in business in February, owners Jessica and Chuck Calvert first discovered the brand that's been around for 32 years in Utah.
Chuck says, "We were really impressed with the structure and integrity of the company and we thought this is something we want to do. We're ready to do big business and ready to feed whoever wants us."
There are 17 sandwiches and 15 salads to choose from on the box lunch menu, with a five-box delivery minimum.
The catering side features a hot menu for 15 or more with a 24-hour notice.
Jessica says they have everything from baked ziti, to pot roast, to parmesan chicken, sweet baskets, tossed salads and deli choice.
Your order comes on or with freshly baked bread that Jessica says has doubled as a way to give potential customers a taste of what they can expect.
In addition to posting on social media, she visits businesses daily with their signature honey wheat, 13 grain and sourdough bread.
Jessica says, "I present our menu and I also bring in a sample. I let them know this was baked this morning at 5 am.
Paired with their honey cinnamon butter, a side and dessert, there are three boxed options to choose from.
Apple Spice is open from 8 am - 2 pm with scheduled deliveries at any time.
Whether you're doing boxed lunch or catering, you can order online or by phone at 559-388-8639.
Apple Spice food delivery service nearing 1 year in Central Valley
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News