Simple Solutions: Protecting your children from apps

Today, 95 percent of teens in the U.S. own a cell phone or tablet.These devices make communication a cinch, but they also make it easier for sexual predators to target kids.Experts say criminals are taking advantage of online apps.Kik allows anyone to contact and direct message your child.Whisper is an anonymous social networking app that promotes sharing secrets with strangers.Hot or Not lets users rate others' profiles, check out people in their area, and chat with strangers.Ask.fm encourages users to allow anonymous people to ask them questions.Calculator is a secret app that allows your teen to hide photos, videos, files, and browser history.To protect your child, make sure you approve every app on their phone before they download it.Also tell them never to post their address, phone number, or location - or respond to numbers they don't know.A few ways to help you safeguard your kids.