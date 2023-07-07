WATCH LIVE

39-year-old man in critical condition after shooting at Merced gas station, police say

Authorities say there was an altercation with several people in the parking lot when someone pulled out a gun.

Friday, July 7, 2023 8:49PM
Man in critical condition after shooting at Merced gas station: PD
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot at a gas station in Merced.

Police say it happened at about 1:40 am Friday at the Arco on Highway 59 near Santa Fe Drive.

Authorities say there was an altercation with several people in the parking lot when someone pulled out a gun and shot 39-year-old Michael McIntosh while he was in his car.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Modesto and was last listed in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

