39-year-old man in critical condition after shooting at Merced gas station, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot at a gas station in Merced.

Police say it happened at about 1:40 am Friday at the Arco on Highway 59 near Santa Fe Drive.

Authorities say there was an altercation with several people in the parking lot when someone pulled out a gun and shot 39-year-old Michael McIntosh while he was in his car.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Modesto and was last listed in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.