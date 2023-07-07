39-year-old man in critical condition after shooting at Merced gas station, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot at a gas station in Merced.
Police say it happened at about 1:40 am Friday at the Arco on Highway 59 near Santa Fe Drive.
Authorities say there was an altercation with several people in the parking lot when someone pulled out a gun and shot 39-year-old Michael McIntosh while he was in his car.
He was airlifted to a hospital in Modesto and was last listed in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.