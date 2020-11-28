1 killed, 1 badly injured after Black Friday shooting at Sacramento mall

A shooting at a Sacramento mall Friday killed one person, left another with life-threatening wounds and has police looking for the attacker.

Sacramento Police officials say shots were reported at around 6:30 p.m. at Arden Fair Mall.

One person was found dead at the mall and another was found at a bank outside of the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, fire officials told KPIX-TV.

The mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Police say the suspect had fled and there was no active threat to the mall.

Other details of the shooting weren't immediately released.
